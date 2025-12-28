3 Classic Rock Bands With No. 1 LPs From the Late 1970s That We Still Stan

There’s no two ways around it—the 1970s were the premier decade for classic rock music. You couldn’t swing an electric guitar during the decade and not hit someone also doing the same thing. Indeed, buzzing, flashy classic rock music was everywhere in the era. The 70s were saturated in it!

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three classic rock albums from the late 70s that we both still love, and that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. Yes, these are three classic rock bands with No. 1 albums in the late 70s that we still stan!

‘Rumors’ by Fleetwood Mac (1977)

It’s hard for a band that is more than 50 years old to have resonance in the culture today. But it’s not hard for Fleetwood Mac. The group seems to create headlines every year, marking new tours or solo album releases from members like Stevie Nicks or Lindsey Buckingham. More than any news story, though, Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 No. 1 LP Rumors continues to subsist thanks to exquisite, timeless songs like “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way”.

‘Some Girls’ by The Rolling Stones (1978)

The Rolling Stones know how to sell records. And in 1978, they proved that yet again with their Billboard Top 200 chart-topping LP, Some Girls. That album included seminal tracks from the blues-rockers like “Far Away Eyes”, “Shattered”, and, of course, “Beast Of Burden”. For whatever reason, the band is always fun, even in their serious moments. Maybe that’s why they sold millions and millions of albums in their six-decade career!

‘In Through The Out Door’ by Led Zeppelin (1979)

Perhaps no band sums up the 1970s like Led Zeppelin. In the same way The Beatles defined the 60s, Led Zeppelin defined the 70s. And that was due to all the incredible albums they released during the hard-rocking era. The finish out the decade, the group released In Through The Out Door, an LP that both hit No. 1 on the Top 200 and gave music fans songs like “All My Love”, which today is one of the rock band’s most popular tunes.

