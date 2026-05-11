Riley Green Hilariously Reinvents ‘The Voice’ Chair Rules Ahead of Season 30 Debut

It’s official, Riley Green is a country star. Some might argue he received such a label years ago, but just last month, he made his television debut on the Yellowstone spinoff series Marshals. Portraying a former Navy SEAL named Garrett, Green seemed to like the Hollywood lifestyle when The Voice announced he would be joining Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson for the upcoming season. Ready to win season 30, the hitmaker had some suggestions on how the show could be better with a hilarious promo.

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While the new season of The Voice doesn’t premiere until the fall, Green could barely contain his excitement about adding his name to the history of the series. At the same time, the idea of helping an aspiring artist achieve their dream of stardom appeared to bring out the singer’s playful side as he completely flipped the rules of the famous red chair.

Any fan knows that a contestant wants to see the red chair turn. The more red chairs – the better. But having an idea, Green got a few members of his crew to present what they consider a dance group to him. Somehow getting his own red chair, the singer watched before hitting the button. Instead of it turning towards the crew – it turned away.

[RELATED: After Hearing Kelly Clarkson Sing Riley Green’s Sultry Smash Hit, I Need a Duet From ‘The Voice’ Coaches “In the Worst Way”]

Riley Green Faces Biggest Competition Of His Career On ‘The Voice’

Before fans get upset over the twist, the video was nothing more than Green having some fun with the famous format. And judging by his sense of humor and laid-back personality, the country singer might bring a whole new level to The Voice when the competition returns this fall.

With Green sure to bring a few duck calls with him to the set of The Voice, he will be staring at some stiff competition. On one end, there is Clarkson. Not only the original winner of American Idol, but she has also won several seasons of The Voice. Add that with her massive career on and off the stage, Clarkson knows exactly what it takes to mentor a singer from audition to championship moment. And then there’s Levine.

Coming off a historic win on the special Battle of Champions season, Levine will be looking to extend his winning streak. Helping shape the identity of the series throughout the early season, the singer returns as one of the most dominant coaches.

Still, ready to take on the competition and carve out his own spot on The Voice, Green appears more than prepared with a little country charm and Southern hospitality.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)