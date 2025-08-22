3 Classic Rock Frontmen From the 60s Who Knew How To Throw a Party

When rock music is a way of life, then the ability to throw a good party is an important part of that. Of course, some rockers understand this better than others. And when you look back to the seminal decade of the 1960s, you can see that there were some central performers then really leading the pack when it came to throwing a party. That’s what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to remember three cats from the era that knew how to get down. Indeed, these are three 60s classic rock frontmen who knew how to throw a good party.

Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones’ lead singer, Mick Jagger, is the life of the party incarnate. He is the flame dancing atop the candle on the birthday cake. He prances and preens like a rooster on the farm. And he does so in a way that gets everyone around him excited, motivated, and happy, too. If you want to throw a party, that’s the only thing you need. The life of it. And that’s exactly what Jagger and his blues-rock band the Stones have been providing since the 1960s. It’s admirable stuff.

Jim Morrison

Every time Jim Morrison and the Doors got on stage, they threw a party for their audience. But it wasn’t the type of party with keg stands and poker games. No, their parties were psychedelic. The kind with a silent black and white movie playing on the wall in the back, while people sat in a circle in the living room holding hands and chanting. It seemed every time The Doors took the stage, they wanted to bring people together in something that was part-party and part-seance. Trippy stuff.

Ray Davies

Classic rock band The Kinks cared about upping the ante in the moment so much that it cost them a significant portion of their career. A rock group with a rowdy reputation, the Kinks were even banned from touring in the United States for four years because of physical altercations they’d get involved in with people backstage. On stage, however, that destructive energy was channeled into raucous live performances. But off, if the band wasn’t drinking and carousing, they were beefing. Lead vocalist Ray Davies was, along with his brother Dave, at the center of it all. Think: the Gallagher brothers of their time.

