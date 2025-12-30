3 Classic Rock Saxophone Solos That Will Blow Your Hair Back

When the famous writers known as The Beats were driving all across the country in the mid-20th century, searching for that numinous muse, they would often search for the best saxophone players who could blow, blow, blow into the night.

Well, they could have looked at a few classic rock albums and saved all the gas money. Indeed, classic rock offers a great deal of great sax for music fans. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. Indeed, these are three classic rock saxophone solos that will blow your hair back.

“Turn The Page” by Bob Seger from ‘Back In ’72’ (1973)

Never has a saxophone sounded so eerie, so haunting. The melancholy line opens this track from the master rock songwriter Bob Seger. He sings about his life on the road, the hardships, and the loneliness. And in case there was any question about how he felt, that sax from Alto Reed told the whole story. It’s an incredible moment of music. “Turn The Page” by Bob Seger is truly one of the rock icon’s best.

“Us And Them” by Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ (1973)

So much about The Dark Side Of The Moon is about sanity and the thin line between it and its opposite. “Us & Them” is a great example of that—the lunacy, the spacey haze. Then the sax from Dick Parry kicks in, and you can’t believe the whole experience isn’t just one river to float down. Let the sax carry you as Parry hums into the instrument. It’s bliss—for a moment. I’d say this is one of the more underrated songs on The Dark Side Of The Moon.

“Jungleland” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born To Run’ (1975)

Bruce Springsteen and his E-Street Band helped to make the saxophone an essential instrument in the 1970s and 1980s. Clarence Clemons is the Patron Saint of rock sax. His growl matched Bruce’s vocal one for years and years, and perhaps that was most evident on the beloved song, “Jungleland”. Let the instrument bathe you in rebellious vigor when it hits about halfway through the nine-minute track.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images