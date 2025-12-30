5 Outstanding Albums Released 60 Years Ago This Month in December 1965

There was a time when record companies didn’t shy away from December as much when it came to releasing important albums. This batch of five albums from 60 years ago this month proves that. Included are albums from three of the leading lights of the British Invasion, an American band hitting its stride, and a cult singer-songwriter’s lone effort. Here’s what was happening on record shelves in terms of albums released in December 1965.

‘Rubber Soul’ by The Beatles

The debate about which Beatles album is greatest ultimately breaks down to what the listener is looking for out of the group. For those who want to hone in on the pristine songcraft of the group, Rubber Soul should get the nod. It’s a particularly strong John Lennon album, with “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”, “Girl”, “Nowhere Man”, and “In My Life” all hitting dizzying heights. For low-key brilliant Paul McCartney numbers, it ranks high as well, thanks to the effortlessly melodic and lyrically cranky “I’m Looking Through You” and “You Won’t See Me”.

‘My Generation’ by The Who

The Who didn’t need any time to find their footing, as they cranked out a classic right out of the gate. Only three of the dozen tracks are covers, a much lower percentage than the typical band debut of that time. Pete Townshend was already writing anthems, with the title track and “The Kids Are Alright” both sing-along catchy, and stunningly incisive about his age group. “The Good’s Gone” and “It’s Not True” are standouts on relationships gone wrong. And “The Ox” introduced the world to Keith Moon’s thudding majesty.

‘December’s Children (And Everybody’s)’ by The Rolling Stones

Most of these songs had already received release one way or another in the UK. But the American release kind of came out as a classic collection by accident. Of the covers, the soulful take on Arthur Alexander’s “You Better Move On”, featuring a piercing Mick Jagger vocal, is the best. Elsewhere, Jagger and Keith Richards flashed their rapidly improving songwriting chops on melancholy numbers like “The Singer Not The Song”, “As Tears Go By” and “Blue Turns To Grey”. The stomping “Get Off Of My Cloud” is the big hit of the bunch.

‘Turn! Turn! Turn!’ by The Byrds

Bands moved in a hurry back then. “Turn! Turn! Turn!” arrived just six months after The Byrds’ massively successful debut Mr. Tambourine Man. The title track showed they could work their folk-rock magic on something other than Bob Dylan songs. Not that they forgot about Bob, as their chiming takes on “Lay Down Your Weary Tune” and “The Times They Are a-Changin’” prove. This record also puts the spotlight on the gorgeously sad songwriting of Gene Clark. Particularly on beauties like “Set You Free This Time” and “If You’re Gone”.

‘Jackson C. Frank’ by Jackson C. Frank

Mental issues and health problems kept this promising singer-songwriter from ever developing the career that his talent seemed to warrant. In fact, this self-titled debut album was the only truly complete record that Frank left behind. Produced by Paul Simon, the LP contains “Blues Run The Game”, Frank’s most famous song. It’s been covered by many artists, but his stoic original remains the best. Elsewhere, tracks like “My Name Is Carnival” and “You Never Wanted Me” hint at the towering talent that might have further flowered with a kinder fate.

