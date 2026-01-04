3 Classic Rock Slow Jams From the 1990s To Sing Along To

When you think about the 1990s and slow jams, some great R&B songs might come to mind. The decade was full of them, from Boyz II Men to Mariah Carey. But what you don’t think about is rock music. Yes, 90s rock music is more known for its sludgy, loud, hefty feel.

But not every song from the decade fits that description. In fact, if you look closely at the era, there were some great classic rock slow jams from the 90s. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here today. Indeed, these are three classic rock slow jams from the 1990s we love to sing along to.

“Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls from ‘Dizzy Up The Girl’ (1998)

This song is one of the most memorable from the late 90s. It was all over the radio and television airwaves. The acoustic-driven song from the Goo Goo Dolls is loving, devoted, and amorous. Goo Goo Dolls were squarely in the acoustic guitar renaissance of the era, but it was when this song’s chorus hits that gets audiences stoked. We sing: “When everything’s made to be broken, I just want you to know who I am!”

“Uninvited” by Alanis Morissette from ‘City Of Angels’ (1998)

While Goo Goo Dolls released the song above on their own LP, it was also on the soundtrack for the film City Of Angels. Coincidentally, also on that soundtrack was this slow jam by Alanis Morissette, “Uninvited”. Morissette had risen to fame as a rocker with acerbic, buzzy songs. This was a left turn, a song that was as reflective and operatic as it was powerful.

“Crash Into Me” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Crash’ (1996)

In the late 90s, Morissette and Dave Matthews collaborated on the DMB LP, Before These Crowded Streets. But the album before that one offers DMB’s most famous song, “Crash Into Me”, a loving ballad about wanting someone from afar. Matthews sings sweetly about the object of his affection, even if his gaze on her is a bit creepy. But it’s a testament to the writing, as the song was a hit in the 90s, and it’s one we all know by heart even today.

Photo via Getty Images