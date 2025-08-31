3 Classic Rock Songs From the 90s That Define the Genre

When it comes to classic rock music, what do you think is the most underrated decade? Is it the 1950s? The 1980s? No, neither of those is the proper answer! The correct answer is the 1990s. Yes, we know, you should have thought of that, too! Regardless, the 1990s offered rock fans a rejuvenation. A time when rock got back to its roots and knew how to compel your socks off.

And that’s what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to examine three classic rock songs from the 90s that proved the decade had what it took to match up with the bands from the 60s and 70s. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1990s that help to define the genre.

“Come As You Are” by Nirvana from ‘Nevermind’ (1991)

You can’t talk about the 1990s or rock music, in general, without mentioning Nirvana. The grunge movement was huge in the decade, showcasing bands like Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains, but Nirvana at one time was the most popular musical group on Earth. That was thanks to songs like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and their down-tempo welcoming track, “Come As You Are”. Not only was the latter also a fan favorite, but it’s one that many early guitar players try to master.

“All The Small Things” by Blink-182 from ‘Enema Of The State’ (1999)

While Nirvana stood out at the beginning of the decade, it was Blink-182 with their brand of pop-punk that got the limelight at the end of the 90s. Their infectious, sticky, catchy songs—particularly those from their 1999 LP, Enema of the State—were mainstays on the radio and programs like MTV’s Total Request Live. The band is still making headlines today, as are its individual members, like drummer Travis Barker, who is the face of pop-punk music in the 2020s.

“Wonderwall” by Oasis from ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995)

In between grunge in the early 90s and the pop-punk movement in the latter half of the decade, there was Oasis. They ruled the middle part of the sonically saturated 90s. Led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Oasis dropped hit after hit in the decade. Today, the group has gotten back together after a lot of public fallout between the bros. But you can’t get nostalgic for the 90s without remembering the Britpop sensation Oasis and their songs like “Wonderwall”.

