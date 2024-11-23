3 Classic Rock Songs About Dragons That Will Have You Breathing Fire

It’s the age of the dragon. Thanks to television shows like Game of Thrones, the mythological creature is well known to people all around the world. But even before the popular HBO television show came to fame, there were rockers singing about the flying, fire-breathing animal.

Here below, we wanted to explore three such examples. A trio of tunes from over the years dedicated to the story of the dragon. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs about dragons that will have you feeling like you’re flying and breathing fire.

“Dragon Attack” by Queen from The Game (1980)

This song, which was written by Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May, was released on the band’s 1980 LP The Game. A giant, looming song, this one was a favorite of Queen’s to play live as it was a tune that riled up the audience. Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury even seemed to embody a dragon while performing it. Fire could come out of his prominent mouth at any moment, wings might shoot out of his back, and he could fly away. And on the heavy track, he sings about an attack dragon, offering,

Take me to the room where the beat’s all round

Gonna eat that sound

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Take me to the room where the black’s all white

And the white’s all black. Take me back to the shack (shack)

She don’t take no prisoner

She gonna give me the business

Got a dragon on my back

Hey, it’s a dragon attack

“Dragon” by Tori Amos from American Doll Posse (2007)

This song from Tori Amos 2007 album American Doll Posse concluded the LP. On it, Amos sings over keys and piano about the need to stay wild, to keep your fire-breathing spirit alive. Not only that, but Amos, as the singer, says she can give comfort to the beast inside. Indeed, on the mystical spell-like track, Amos sings comfortingly,

Just stay a while, stay a while, stay a while

Why don’t you stay a while, stay a while, stay a while

‘Cause your wild card, boy, needs playing

Don’t believe the lie your dragon needs slaying

Won’t you lay here with me

And I will bring kisses for the beast

Lay here with me

Here with me

“Puff, the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary from Moving (1963)

Whether Peter, Paul and Mary is a rock band or a folk band is perhaps up for interpretation. Nevertheless, this is perhaps their most famous song. Inspired by a poem by Leonard Lipton, this song comes from the band’s 1963 album Moving. On it, the trio sings about a fictitious dragon named Puff and his friend Jackie Paper. But the two eventually grow apart as Jackie gets older. Indeed, Peter, Paul and Mary sing,

Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee

Little Jackie Paper loved that rascal Puff

And brought him strings, and sealing wax, and other fancy stuff

Oh, Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist, in a land called Honah Lee

Puff, the magic dragon, lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist, in a land called Honah Lee

