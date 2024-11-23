Fans Say Oliver Anthony Just Saved Country Music With This Soul-Touching Cover of John Denver

Oliver Anthony’s musical identity heavily resides in his rural roots. Matter of fact the very song that made him famous, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” professes his cynical views of the establishment in support of rural, working-class people. Anthony recently reaffirmed his public persona and deep convictions by covering John Dever’s classic hit, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Given the geographical landmarks in the song, Virginia and its residents partially take ownership of the tune in addition to West Virginia. It seems Anthony agrees with this unofficial claim, as his song fits perfectly in his profoundly political folk music catalog. Furthermore, it’s a folk song sung by a folk artist. No gimmicks, no lights, and no auto-tune. The performance is just Anthony and his roots rooted style.

Oliver Anthony Grants His Fans Wishes

Despite the apparent connection Anothy possibly has to the song, he essentially did it for his fans. Stating, “I have gotten hundreds of messages asking for a cover of ‘Country Roads,’” and “It’s not much but I hope you enjoy it!” To honor the song’s native location, Anthony recorded and filmed it in Mercer County, West Virginia.

Like Anthony, there is nothing too fancy about the recording and the filming of it. Accompanied by the birds, bees, and sturdy trees, Anthony sings the song in the middle of the forest upon a river bed. Of course, this is incredibly appropriate. However, it is also a testament to his fondness for the song, as he didn’t try to reimagine or rework Denver’s piece.

Released on November 22, the video already has 133,000 views. Surely, by the end of the day, that number will grow exponentially. Nevertheless, in a day and age when production is seemingly just as important as the product, Oliver Anothy’s cover has a refreshing sense of authenticity. The song is not just a cover, but also an anthem of state and Southern pride. In recent years, that sentiment has seemingly been lost. Although, Oliver Anthony has rebirthed the notion with his cover. The quality rivals Denver’s rendition and the meaning means a whole lot more given the man that is behind the mic.

As one fan said in response to the video, “Thank you for saving country music. Thank you for being strong enough to stay above the noise and cash.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images