Lou Gramm Blames Foreigner’s Current Singer’s Ego for Hindering Potential Reunion

Lou Gramm has recently teased a potential Foreigner reunion during the band’s 2025 world tour. The announcement came as a result of their tour’s extension and the rumor that Gramm possibly might be involved. However, there seem to be other powers at hand halting this reunion, and Gramm recently attested to that fact on Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk.

Gramm discussed all the topics Foreigner fans would seemingly want to hear. That being so, the most illuminating comments reside in Gramm’s opinion on current singer, Kelly Hansen. Particularly, he stated that Hansen was one of the main contributors to his growing reluctance towards the decision.

Lou Gramm’s & Kelly Hansen’s Strife

“Foreigner’s management asked me if I would be interested in doing some shows with the band” and “They want to do a substantial tour of the world, which doesn’t appeal to me. I don’t want to be out 8 or 10 months again without seeing my kids,” said Gramm. Outside of the time commitment, Gramm also divulged that Hansen and the management team were preventing his major musical participation.

“I said, ‘Well I’d like to do “Jukebox Hero.”‘ [Foreigner’s manager] goes, ‘I’m not sure about that,’ stated Gramm. He also added, “I said, ‘Well, I definitely want to do “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “So it sounds as if he talked to Kelly about it and Kelly made his claims on certain songs.”

Given Hansen’s alleged acts, Gramm was evidently not too happy. He told Trunk, “Every song I suggested that I would like to do, he told me he didn’t think so” and “Only what I couldn’t sing, and then I would just have to pick from what’s left.” Furthermore, he closed out the story by stating that management had no concerns about his vocals due to his age. However, he did say, “Their concerns [are] about Kelly’s ego.”

Well, given this tempestuous story, Gramm’s return is not looking promising. Nevertheless, the show will go on without him as Hansen and Foreigner will embark on their international 2025 tour in the coming months.

