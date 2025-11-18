3 Classic Rock Songs Best Listened to at the End of the World

We live in interesting times. If you look at the news headlines every day, you might start to think that the end of the world is near. That the sky is falling. That world leaders truly don’t mind if the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse come on by this weekend. Then again, the sun is still shining. Babies are being born every day. Life is good… right…?

Well, just in case you think the end of the world is on its way (soon), we wanted to arm you with some songs to put on your End of Days classic rock playlist. Might as well be prepared! Indeed, these are three classic rock songs that are best listened to at the end of the world.

“The End” by The Doors from ‘The Doors’ (1967)

Perhaps no classic rock band is better suited to talk about the end of the world than the Jim Morrison-led group known as The Doors. The band was eerie, psychedelic. They were as interested in finding portals in human consciousness as they were in entertaining. With lyrics about going mad or about the end of the world, The Doors were both comforting and boundary pushers all at once.

“London Calling” by The Clash from ‘London Calling’ (1979)

It’s true, today feels tumultuous. Scary at times, even. But this is not the only time life felt perilous. Think about the Cold War, World War II, and Vietnam. Or the threats of nuclear war… these are all issues past generations had to deal with. And that’s the stuff that The Clash sings about in this apocalyptic song from the 1979 LP of the same name. During times of war, BBC News would begin broadcasts with “This is London calling…” So, The Clash turned that address into a call for more.

“The End Of The World” by The Cure from ‘The Cure’ (2004)

This track from classic rock band The Cure is a bit more recent than the others on this list. But that doesn’t make it any less important for your apocalyptic playlist. Just look at the title of this tune! It’s perfect! And on it, lead vocalist Robert Smith sings about everything ending, crumbling around him. In the music video, the literal wallpaper tears from the walls. Flowers wilt. Floors splinter. This is what it might be like when it all comes crashing down!

