3 Classic Rock Songs From 1965 Your Dad Would Love

Dads love classic rock. Whether they’re cruising down the highway in their minivans, working in the garage on their minivans, washing their minivans, or dreaming about buying a new minivan, classic rock seems to be a staple of their daily routine. The music hearkens back to another time, when guitars ruled the airwaves and everyone had longer hair.

Below, we wanted to explore three classic rock songs that we know dads love. Whether you’re doing some early Father’s Day homework or just want to impress your pops with a few songs that will tickle his eardrums, these are definitely songs we should all know more about. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1965 we think your dad would love.

“Yesterday” by The Beatles (Single, 1965)

Since we’re talking about the past, let’s dive into the song that highlights nostalgia and looking back perhaps better than any other in history. The Beatles’ single “Yesterday”, which was written by Paul McCartney, merely wants to step back one day in time. The tune, which came to McCartney in a dream, is acoustic-driven and makes everyone who hears it stop and think about what was and how they got here today. Ah, yesterday.

“Like A Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ (1965)

The song that changed music, this tune from Bob Dylan helped usher in an electric rock movement. No longer was Dylan adherent to the acoustic-driven protest songs that he rose to fame playing. Now, he was full-throated, chest puffed rock. That meant electric guitars, heavy drums, and lyrics about what it’s like to realize the world is not the place you were taught it was. What happens when all your riches go away? What happens when you need to change… Yes, dads love this song.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones (Single, 1965)

If you look up classic rock in the dictionary, there is a good chance it will cite this song. An early hit by The Rolling Stones, this song is also about the need to change and shift. It’s hard to find peace, to find love, to find, yes, satisfaction. So, you keep moving. But as Jagger shows, you can do so with a hip-shaking swagger, bravado in your step, and a song on your lips. This 60s track is one that dads—and everybody else—loves.

