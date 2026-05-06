3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s That Made Us Start a Band Back in the Day

You never know where inspiration may come from. Maybe you’re walking by a shop window, and you see something that excites you. Maybe you’re talking to a loved one, and they give you just the right compliment. Or maybe you hear a track from the 1960s that gets you to pick up your old acoustic.

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Well, we wanted to explore that last phenomenon a bit more here. We wanted to offer three rock tracks from back in the day that pushed us to write songs and play some buzzy guitar riffs. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1960s that made us start a band.

“Like A Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ (1965)

Bob Dylan is certainly one of the most inspiring figures from the 1960s. He wrote elaborate stories and verses that were also very easily accessible to audiences. It’s exactly what you want to do as an artist. And then he flipped the whole thing on its head when he traded in his acoustic for an electric guitar. Dylan had the guts to take a successful songwriting career and risk it all. The result? A legendary career. And it all kicked off with his 1965 statement rock tune, “Like A Rolling Stone”.

“I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’ (1969)

Everyone has their favorite song by The Beatles. And, well, this is one that pushed many to pick up a guitar and rock out in the garage. It’s a hypnotic, mesmerizing track. It’s also not one of the most famous from the band. You can put it on and rock out along with it, or you can try to cover it with your rock group friends. Being in a band is all about practice, so get started!

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane from ‘Surrealistic Pillow’ (1967)

This has to be one of the most inspirational classic rock songs from the entire 1960s. You might not think of it at first, but this one likely pushed thousands of people to write music. Just think about it, lead vocalist Grace Slick and Jefferson Airplane took the familiar story of Alice In Wonderland and turned it into a supremely entertaining psychedelic rock track for the ages. That’s layers upon layers of inspiration we all can dive into!

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