Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert Light up Gruene Hall in Texas With Surprise Performance of “Horses and Divorces”

Kacey Musgraves might be in the Middle of Nowhere thanks to her newest album, but she currently sits at the top of country music thanks to hits like “Dry Spell.” If that wasn’t enough, the hitmaker collaborated with stars like Billy Strings and Willie Nelson on Middle of Nowhere. And, while it might be a shock to some, she even worked with Miranda Lambert on the song “Horses and Divorces.” Although the two haven’t always agreed, they recently took the stage together to give a memorable performance of their new song.

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Gruene Hall isn’t just another venue in Texas. Built in 1878, the establishment is considered the oldest running dance hall in the state. With the venue going back to the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes, Gruene Hall has welcomed George Strait, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, LeAnn Rimes, and countless others to its stage. And now, Musgraves and Lambert can be added to that list.

Miranda Lambert joins Kacey Musgraves onstage to sing “Horses and Divorces” at Gruene Hall. pic.twitter.com/jkZ7jzKFfG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2026

As for the performance, both singers received a great deal of praise from fans. If the song and venue weren’t enough, one person wrote, “This is beautiful – just two legends enjoying music together.” Another person added, “That Gruene Hall magic is something else. Two of country’s best voices sharing a stage like that.”

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The Past Between Kacey Musgraves And Miranda Lambert

The new duet is somewhat of a surprise to many in country music since Musgraves and Lambert didn’t have the best past. According to Musgraves, it all started when she was writing “Mama’s Broken Heart.” For fans, they easily remember it being released on Lambert’s Four the Record album. Well, Musgraves never wanted the song to be pitched.

Watching the song be offered without her consent, Musgraves never forgot that moment. And as the years passed, the rift only widened. That was until music found a way to bring them back together. “I had this idea one day when I saw her on Instagram, riding one of her horses, and I thought, ‘Well, I guess we have two things in common: horses and divorces. ‘And I was like, ‘Wait, that’s a song.’ Then I took it a step further: ‘What if I write it with her? What if it’s a duet? F*** it, I’m gonna reach out.’”

With Musgraves not knowing how Lambert would react, she still presented the idea. “I hadn’t spoken to her in years and was like, ‘Hey, I have this idea. If anybody would get it, it would be you. We’ve had our s*** over the years, but this would be really funny.’ And she was like, ‘I’m down.’”

What started as years of tension turned into a special moment at Gruene Hall. Putting the past behind them, Musgraves and Lambert are riding “Horses and Divorces” to the top of the charts.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Spotify )