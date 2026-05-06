3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s That Were Insanely Ahead of Their Time

In the mood for some legendary classic rock songs from the 1980s that were ahead of their time? These three tracks just can’t be beat. And we can likely thank them for the new evolutions of rock music that followed in the 1980s and 1990s.

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“Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen from ‘Hot Space’ (1981)

Duets and collaborations were far from a new thing in the 1980s. But this particular song from two of the biggest names in the game at the time was on a completely different level. Musically, it’s insanely well-composed and catchy on Queen’s part. Lyrically, particularly when it comes to Bowie’s monologue at the end, it tackled very human emotions and the need to care for each other. That blend of musical perfection and lyrical emotion was just so ahead of its time.

“Under Pressure” was a smash hit when it was released, peaking at No. 1 in the UK and No. 29 in the US.

“Once In A Lifetime” by Talking Heads from ‘Remain In Light’ (1981)

There are so many crazy cool elements on this Talking Heads track, from funky melodies to electronic loops to very philosophical and interpretation-worthy lyrics. Nobody was doing it quite like Talking Heads back in the 1980s.

“Once In A Lifetime” was only a modest hit for the legendary new wave outfit at the time. I made it to No. 14 in the UK and the Top 40 in a few other countries. However, it was three spots shy of making it to the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Appetite For Destruction’ (1987)

In the 1980s, glam rock and glam metal dominated the airwaves. Guns N’ Roses, however, did something a little different. “Welcome To The Jungle” is a viewfinder through which you’ll see the future of rock, with elements of grunge and alternative rock mixed into its composition. Plus, it’s a wildly catchy song. Rock fans were getting bored with glam, and Guns N’ Roses responded in kind.

This entry on our list of classic rock songs from the 1980s that were ahead of their time was a smash hit at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns