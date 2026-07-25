3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s and the Scrapped Lyrics That Didn’t Make the Final Cut

Many songs have changed shape over the years before the artists landed on a final product. The three classic rock songs from the 1970s below almost had different lyrics altogether. The artists wisely changed them before the public heard them, but it’s fun to look back at what these tracks could’ve been.

[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1979 That Sound Like the End of the Party]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Born To Run” — Bruce Springsteen

Play video

Reportedly, the early drafts of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” were a far cry from the final product. The lyrics that made their way onto the record became part of Springsteen’s brand. They were simple and anthemic, evoking a sense of American freedom. The early renditions saw this song as a Bob Dylan ripoff, nearly bogging it down with too many words.

“This is a song about two people trying to find their way home,” Springsteen once said. “It’s kept me good company on my search, and I hope it keeps you good company on yours.” The final lyrics evoke this sentiment better than any stream-of-consciousness, complex track would’ve.

“Hotel California” — Eagles

Play video

The Eagles’ “Hotel California” is one of the most impressively written rock songs ever. It strikes the perfect tone and sentiment. It’s a perfectly matched melody and lyricism. But that combo took a while to nail down. According to the writers, this classic rock hit was almost very different.

“On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair / Warm smell of colitas rising up through the air / Up ahead in the distance, I saw a shimmering light / My head grew heavy, and my sight grew dim, I had to stop for the night,” the surreal, heady lyrics read. Don Henley and Glenn Frey went through several drafts before finding the right angle to dissect fame and hedonism in California.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen

Play video

The lyrics to “Bohemian Rhapsody” have become the stuff of rock legend in the decades since its release. “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? / Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality,” the opening line reads. Almost everyone everywhere can sing along to this iconic first stanza.

The song itself was almost titled “Mongolian Rhapsody”. There were also alternative lyrics to accompany the alternative title. An entirely different narrative was at play originally, with early lyrics reading, “Mama / There’s a war began / I’ve got to leave tonight / I’ve got to stand and fight.“

(Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)