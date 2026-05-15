On This Day in 1995, Alan Jackson Released a Hit Single That Was Never Meant To See the Light of Day

On this day (May 15) in 1995, Alan Jackson released “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” as the fifth and final single from Who I Am. Later that year, it became the fourth single from the LP to reach the top of the country chart. It was his 11th career chart-topper. In hindsight, it showcases Jackson’s versatility as a songwriter.

Videos by American Songwriter

Today, Jackson is well known for his touching ballads. “Drive (For Daddy Gene,” “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” and “Remember When” are among some of his most popular and moving songs. In the late spring of 1995, though, he’d had a string of hits with toe-tapping honky tonk numbers. Songs like “Chattahoochee,” “Summertime Blues,” “Mercury Blues,” and “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” are truly fun listens. “I Don’t Even Know Your Name,” though, is on another level. It may be the closest Jackson had come to a novelty song at the time.

Alan Jackson Didn’t Intend to Release “I Don’t Even Know Your Name”

“I Don’t Even Know Your Name” is arguably the silliest thing Alan Jackson has ever written. It’s about a man who goes to the bar. His waitress has a missing front tooth, and her co-worker catches his eye. He continues drinking, has a few too many, and ends up marrying the waitress with a missing tooth. The song ends with the line “I’m married to a waitress, and I don’t even know her name.”

As usual, the storytelling is great. However, it’s a little more out of left field than most of Jackson’s output. So, it may not come as a surprise to learn that he never planned to release the song, let alone make it a single.

The song famously started as a joke between Jackson and some of his family members. While on the road with plenty of time on his hands, he wrote it and recorded a demo. He thought it was funny and let his brother-in-law hear the tape. He convinced Jackson to release it, assuring him that other people would enjoy it, too.

It hit the country chart dated May 13. Three months later, on September 5, it reached the top spot, where it stayed for a single week.

Featured Image by Getty Images/John Atashian