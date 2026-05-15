3 Classic Rock Deep Cuts From the 1990s That Rival the Biggest Hits of the Era

Many rock music fans agree that the 1990s are, more or less, the era in which classic rock began to fade away. Whether that happened before or after Nirvana is still up for debate. However, I do consider the following deep cuts from the 1990s to be classic rock, and you might just agree with me. You also might agree with me that these songs deserved to be as big as the megahits of the decade. Let’s look at some underrated gems, shall we?

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“River Of Deceit” by Mad Season from ‘Above’ (1995)

This song from the alternative rock supergroup Mad Season is definitely on the grunge spectrum. However, the addition of blues rock elements gives it more of a classic rock feel. “River Of Deceit” comes from Mad Season’s only album, Above, from 1995. It was a decent hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Somehow, it didn’t make it to the bigger mainstream charts, and even diehard grunge fans might have forgotten about it.

“Blue On Black” by Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band from ‘Trouble Is…’ (1998)

Here’s a song that embodies the classic rock vibe well into the 1990s and well after the era of classic rock was considered “dead.” The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band was keeping that classic rock energy alive but also managed to sound very ahead of their time with the alt-country-tinged blues-rock jam.

“Blue On Black” topped the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in 1998 but somehow evaded the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking only at No. 78. This song has been covered often through the years, most famously by Five Finger Death Punch. They performed the song in 2019 with Shepherd, Brian May (of Queen), and Brantley Gilbert.

“Shine” by Collective Soul from ‘Hints Allegations And Things Left Unsaid’ (1993)

This is, without a doubt, a grunge song. But those heavy metal elements and touches of hard rock just can’t be ignored. I think “Shine” by Collective Soul deserves a spot on our list of classic rock deep cuts from the 1990s.

“Shine” might not be a “deep cut” in the traditional sense. It made it to the Top 10 on multiple rock charts and even reached No. 11 on the Hot 100. However, I have to say, I have not heard this song out in the wild in years. It seems like it slipped through the cracks, even on classic rock radio.

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