These 3 Early George Strait Songs Would Sound Even Better Today

There isn’t another artist, in any genre of music, who has had success like George Strait. Beginning with his debut “Unwound” single, out in 1981, Strait has churned out hit after hit. While his successful singles are too many to mention, these three early Strait songs did well when they were released. But surprisingly, they might sound even better today.

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“Amarillo By Morning”

Country fans love songs about a specific place, especially if that place is in Texas. On Strait’s sophomore Strait From The Heart album, “Amarillo By Morning” is written by Paul Fraser and Terry Stafford. Stafford first released “Amarillo By Morning” in 1973. But it’s Strait’s version, out a decade later, that is known the most.

An ode to the Lone Star State, “Amarillo By Morning” says, “Amarillo by morning, up from San Antone / Everything that I’ve got is just what I’ve got on / When that sun is high in that Texas sky / I’ll be bucking at the county fair / Amarillo by morning, Amarillo I’ll be there.”

Ironically, although “Amarillo By Morning” remains a fan favorite, it did not hit No. 1 when it was released. Strait still performs “Amarillo By Morning” in his shows today.

“You Look So Good In Love”

On Right Or Wrong, Strait’s third record, is “You Look So Good In Love”. Written by Glen Ballard, Rory Bourke, and Kerry Chater, “You Look So Good In Love” might seem like a romantic song, but it’s really one about a broken heart.

Out in 1983, “You Look So Good In Love” begins with, “Oh how you sparkle, and oh how you shine / That flush on your cheeks is more than the wine / And he must do something that I didn’t do / Whatever he’s doing, it looks good on you / You look so good in love / You want him, that’s easy to see / You look so good in love / And I wish you still wanted me.”

Also in 1983, Mickey Gilley included the song on his You Really Got A Hold On Me album. Gilley’s version was never released as a single.

“The Chair”

There may not be a song that Strait is known for more than “The Chair”. Out in 1985 on Strait’s Something Special album, Hank Cochran and Dean Dillon are the two writers of “The Chair”.

A sweet love song about meeting someone at a bar, “The Chair” says, “No, I don’t know the name of the band, but they’re good. / Aren’t they, would you like to dance? / Yeah, I like this song too, it reminds me of you and me / Well, baby, do you think there’s a chance / That later on I could drive you home? / No, I don’t mind at all / Oh, I like you too, and to tell you the truth / That wasn’t my chair after all.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns