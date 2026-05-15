These 4 Classic Songs Are Seriously Disturbing

We like to think that previous generations were more wholesome than we are today. Reruns of Leave It to Beaver and The Andy Griffith Show paint neat and tidy pictures of the past. However, the idyllic lives depicted in those shows don’t come close to telling the whole story. A handful of surprisingly disturbing classic songs prove that life wasn’t all cardigan sweaters and big family meals.

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The songs below might be classics, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t disturbing enough to make your skin crawl. These tracks might gross you out, make you look at some major bands in a different light, or downright ruin your day. At the very least, it’ll give you a different outlook on an era that’s painted as morally upright.

[RELATED: 4 Alternative Rock Songs With Disturbing Backstories]

“He Hit Me (And It Felt Like a Kiss)”–The Crystals (1962)

This isn’t a novelty song. There’s no clever wordplay that makes the title a cute joke. Nope. This is, without a doubt, one of the most disturbing songs to come from the classic era of pop music. It’s a song about a woman in an abusive relationship who believes her boyfriend hits her because he loves her.

Interestingly, Carole King and Gerry Goffin got the idea for this track from their babysitter, Little Eva. She recorded the 1962 hit “The Loco-Motion.” The one-hit wonder was also in an abusive relationship. According to Songfacts, when they asked her why she tolerated his near-constant beatings, she told them he only did it because he loved her.

There is a bit of a silver lining here, though. The song’s subject matter led to it getting very little radio play. At the same time, The Crystals hated the song. Legendary producer, noted domestic abuser, and convicted murderer Phil Spector insisted they record the abuse apologist’s anthem, which might be the least shocking thing about the single’s history.

“Run for Your Life”–The Beatles (1965)

The Beatles have a catalog full of wholesome tunes. The nice boys who recorded “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Hard Day’s Night,” and all of those other classic pop songs surely didn’t release something incredibly disturbing. Right? Wrong. They recorded “Run for Your Life” for their 1965 album Rubber Soul, and it’s a real doozy.

This song is basically “If I can’t have you, no one can,” set to a melody. The song’s condescending narrator, who refers to his girlfriend as “little girl,” tells her he’d rather see her dead than with another man. He directly threatens to kill her if she gets with another man in the chorus, and that’s not even the worst part. In one verse, he declares, Let this be a sermon / I mean everything I’ve said. / Baby, I’m determined / And I’d rather see you dead.

Unfortunately, this disturbing song has connections to other classics. According to Songfacts, John Lennon pulled the title and opening line, Well, I’d rather see you dead, little girl / Than to be with another man, from the Elvis Presley song “Baby, Let’s Play House.” That song pulled from the Eddie Arnold song “I Wanna Play House with You,” which closes with the same frightening line.

“Stray Cat Blues”–Rolling Stones (1968)

Let’s face it, when it comes to releasing classic songs with disturbing lyrics, few bands top the Rolling Stones. A handful of their tracks would fit perfectly among these other ick-inspiring tracks. “Stray Cat Blues” is just so blatantly predatory that it overshadows the often-talked-about “Brown Sugar,” “Star Star,” or “Midnight Rambler.”

The song starts bad and gets worse. Lines like I can see that you’re 15 years old / No. I don’t want your ID, lead to I bet, bet your mama don’t know you scream like that. The song’s final verse sees the narrator asking his victim to bring her “wilder” friend so she can “join in too.”

A song about a seemingly coerced sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl is bad enough. According to Songfacts, Mick Jagger managed to make it worse while singing it live. He reduced the age to 13 for the live version of the tune.

“Christine Sixteen”–KISS (1977)

27-year-old Gene Simmons wrote and sang lead on this song about being infatuated with a 16-year-old girl. The band then released it as the lead single from their 1977 album Love Gun. Simmons somehow managed to write something more deplorable than “Stray Cat Blues” with this tale of a predator on the loose.

The track opens with some fairly gross sexual innuendo and gets more and more disgusting from there. I usually don’t say things / Like this to girls your age, / But when I saw you coming / Out of school that day, / That day I knew, I knew / I’ve got to have you is a pretty wild line to write, record, and release on purpose. They followed that verse, which sounds like it should be sung from the interior of a white van while holding a bag of assorted candy, with She’s been around / But she’s young and clean.

According to Songfacts, this song started as a joke, which actually kind of makes things worse. Simmons was making fun of Paul Stanley for always writing love songs and songs about girls. He told his bandmate something like “All you ever do is write girl songs like ‘Christine Sixteen.’” After saying this, Simmons decided it was a good song concept. This nasty piece of work was what he came up with.

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