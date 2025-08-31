On This Day in 1987, Fleetwood Mac Dropped Their Final Top 10 Hit in the US—Written by Christine McVie and Her Then-Husband

Every band’s successful era, no matter how amazing the band is, must come to an end. For legendary folk rock outfit Fleetwood Mac, their string of charting success came to an end, in a way, after this very day in 1987. On August 31, 1987, their last Top 10 hit in the United States was released. It marked the end of an era that fans still think about fondly today. And that glorious send-off song is Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 release, “Little Lies”, from Tango In The Night.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac was released on August 31, 1987, months after the release of their fourteenth studio album. This lovely little pop-rock tune would soon make it to the Top 10 in the US, UK, and several European charts.

“Little Lies” Would Be Fleetwood Mac’s Last Top 10 Hit in the United States

“Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac was written by the late great Christine McVie and her then-husband, Eddy Quintela. Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham sing backup. McVie and Quintela take on the bulk of the vocal responsibilities in the song. According to McVie, “Little Lies” was based on a Buckingham composition that McVie expanded on, namely through the counter-vocals.

The song would go on to reach No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. Just as well, the song did similarly well at No. 5 in the UK. In retrospect, many critics and fans see “Little Lies” as one of the standout highlights of Tango In The Night.

“Little Lies” wouldn’t be Fleetwood Mac’s final song to chart, though it is, as of 2025, their last song to hit the Top 10 in the US. Their follow-up single “Everywhere” made it to No. 14, and subsequent singles through the years would make it to the Hot 100 in some fashion, while others wouldn’t make it to the chart at all. “Everywhere” from Tango In The Night would be their last Top 10 hit in the UK.

Their album releases following Tango In The Night also did fairly well. Behind The Mask from 1990 would hit No. 1 in the UK. Time from 1995 would fail to chart well that year. However, Fleetwood Mac’s final album, Say You Will from 2003, would be a Top 10 hit in both the US and UK.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns