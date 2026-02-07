3 Classic Rock Songs That 60s Teens Definitely Overplayed

Occasionally, when a song hits perfectly, all you want to do is play it over and over again. I’m certainly guilty of doing it. And if you were a teenager in the 60s, there’s a good chance that a few standout hits made it to your regular rotation a little too regularly. Let’s look at a few classic rock songs that 60s teens definitely overplayed to death but are still fantastic songs today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly (1968)

Young acid rock-loving teens in the late 1960s certainly played this song on vinyl until it was scratched to bits. It was also all over the radio for quite a while. And while this song might still be somewhat overplayed on classic rock radio, I can’t help but think it deserves the constant attention from the masses. This is such a good song! And, honestly, it’s surprising that Iron Butterfly would be considered one-hit wonders. “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” was just one of many excellent brain-melting rock songs from the outfit. And yet, that song was their only one to reach the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Yummy Yummy Yummy” by Ohio Express (1968)

Teen pop was all the rage in the 1960s. However, when it comes to this gem from Ohio Express, teens might have been the only ones listening. If you were an adult in the 60s and found this bubblegum pop sticky-sweet song annoying, I get it. Still, “Yummy Yummy Yummy” was an enormous hit among younger listeners in 1968. It peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart and hit the Top 10 in numerous other countries. And today, it remains one of the most memorable garage rock songs of the era.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles (1968)

Let’s be real. Quite a few Beatles songs fit the classic rock bill and were overplayed to death by 60s teens. Can you blame them? The Fab Four were the biggest band of the century! I went with “Hey Jude” for this list because, while it’s a stunning song, it remains a constantly overplayed track on classic rock radio. I can only imagine how inescapable it was back in the late 1960s. And considering it’s basically a very long (seven minutes, to be precise) pep talk, I can imagine some adults were sick of hearing it back in 1968.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images