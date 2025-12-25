3 Classic Rock Songs That Greet You With a “Hello”

Sometimes it’s just nice to be greeted. To be looked in the eyes and told, “Hello.” It’s a very human thing. It’s simple, even intimate. But it can do wonders for a person in this mad, mad world of social media, delivery apps, 10,000 TV channels, and the like. Sometimes a simple “Hello” is all you need during your day.

That’s why we wanted to explore these three classic rock songs below. Because they know the value of the simple human expression. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs that all greet you with a nice, simple “Hello.”

“Hello” by Lionel Richie from ‘Can’t Slow Down’ (1984)

One of the smoothest cats to ever cut a track, Lionel Richie used his sublime vibes and vocals to record a kind song, “Hello”, which he released on the 1984 LP, Can’t Slow Down. The track is about wanting to tell someone how you feel. But you don’t always have the ability to it. That’s where this song comes in. It shows what it’s like not to tell someone hello. So, do the opposite and live your dream!

“Hello It’s Me” by Todd Rundgren from ‘Something/Anything?’ (1972)

Released in 1972 on the album Something/Anything?, this rhythmic, keys-driven track from classic rocker Todd Rundgren introduces itself to you and ingratiates itself with you. Suddenly, you and the song are on the sofa, gabbing about family recipes and sports teams. That’s what can happen when you simply say hello to someone. You might just become friends! That’s the magic of “Hello It’s Me” by Todd Rundgren.

“Hello, Goodbye” by The Beatles (Single, 1967)

“Hello, Goodbye” by The Beatles is a song about disagreement. One party says yes, the other says no. One says stop, one says go. But really, what’s at the heart of this song is change. The two will soon be split up. One is saying goodbye, and the other is saying hello. This can’t last. Even though the Fab Four are trying, it’s just not going to work. Soon… all will be saying goodbye! Sad face!

