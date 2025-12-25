“Duchess of Christmas” Kelly Clarkson Delivers a Gift to NFL Netflix Viewers With “Underneath the Tree” Performance

While Mariah Carey remains the undisputed Queen of Christmas, Kelly Clarkson also has a solid case for that title. The first-ever American Idol champ has released two Christmas albums, 2013’s Wrapped in Red and 2021’s When Christmas Comes Around… Ahead of Netflix’s second annual NFL Christmas Gameday program, the Grammy and Emmy-winning superstar got things off to a festive start with her song “Underneath the Tree.”

Kelly Clarkson performing “Underneath The Tree” for NFL.

pic.twitter.com/Nv3VGVr5jK — Kelly Stats (@KellyStats) December 25, 2025

A lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, Kelly Clarkson took the stage ahead of the Christmas Day matchup between America’s Team and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Off her first full-length Christmas album Wrapped in Red, “Underneath the Tree” is an up-tempo pop number expressing gratitude for a romantic partner during the holiday season: Presents, what a beautiful sight / Don’t mean a thing if you ain’t holding me tight / You’re all that I need / Underneath the tree.

With this song, I think Kelly Clarkson just waiting to be crowned Princess of Christmas 👑 🎄pic.twitter.com/w00z5wpOiq — Zan (@fauzandr31) December 25, 2025

“I love football, I love Christmas—it’s like two beautiful worlds coming together,” said the “Since U Been Gone” singer, 43, in a promotional video for Netflix.

Fans reacted to news of Clarkson’s Christmas Day performance with excitement, with one X/Twitter user commenting, “Well-deserved. The Duchess of Christmas and the greatest live vocalist on earth today. Cannot wait.”

This marks Netflix’s second year to stream NFL games on Christmas Day. A matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings is next up at 4:30 p.m. Eastern from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

This Kelly Clarkson Hit Has Almost Reached Mariah Carey Status

Written by Kelly Clarkson and songwriter Greg Kurstin, “Underneath the Tree” peaked atop Billboard’s adult contemporary chart. Similarly, it cracked the Top 10 of both the Hot 100 and the Holiday 100. And in 2021, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers named it the top new classic holiday song of the year.

Of the recording process for “Underneath the Tree,” Clarkson told Billboard, “I’ve never had to do anything like this before—doing all my backup vocals, essentially being my own choir.”

Featured image by Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images