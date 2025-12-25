3 of the Best Hype Songs That Never Fail To Motivate

Spend any time inside a sports stadium, and you’ll understand the power of hype songs. Music has long been a motivating force for people looking for a little push, nudge, or inspiration. The body reacts to music in a way similar to how comedy makes us laugh. You can’t fake it, and the body language always reveals whether or not the music moves you.

So here are three of the best hype songs that never fail to motivate. To reach a complete state of uplifting nirvana, it’s recommended to play them loud.

“Bohemian Like You” by The Dandy Warhols

Every great hype song needs a great intro. Portland’s slacker kings, The Dandy Warhols, landed an unexpected hit in 2000 with “Bohemian Like You”. It features a Keith Richards riff if Richards had been hanging around Anton Newcombe following another legendary onstage brawl with The Brian Jonestown Massacre. Brian Jones, The Rolling Stones co-founder, helped inspire the neo-psychedelia of The Dandy Warhols. Here, Courtney Taylor-Taylor borrows again from the Stones to construct his defining tune. Even slackers can’t stay put when this comes on. Ooh, ooh, ooh!

“Sabotage” by Beastie Boys

If MCA’s fuzzed-out bass isn’t enough to inspire you to get in the game, then I’m not sure what else to say. Beastie Boys’ punk track reveals the boys’ hardcore roots. But it also has the kind of deep groove that made “Shake Your Rump” and “So What’Cha Want” so endlessly funky. Mike D reminds us why pounding a drum kit in the garage will never, ever get old. Above the fracas, Ad Rock jabs at producer Mario Caldato Jr., who was always on the Beastie Boys’ case to get something finished.

“Lose Yourself” by Eminem

Perhaps the greatest hype track of all time. I know music is subjective, but: “Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip?” And if you’re going to capture it, then the persistent guitar riff of Jeff Bass that backs Eminem’s desperation anthem is the way to do it. “Lose Yourself” builds relentlessly until the Detroit rapper begs his feet to fail him not. All hype tracks exist under the giant, rags-to-riches shadow of Eminem’s 8 Mile jam.

You better lose yourself in the music

The moment you own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime.

Photo by Andrew Roth/Shutterstock