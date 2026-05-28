Taylor Swift Sends 8-Year-Old a Handwritten Note and Guitar After Seeing Viral Post

Taylor Swift just made one fan’s day. After the singer learned that an 8-year-old Ohio girl sent her neighbor a Swiftie song request via paper airplane, the pop star did her one better.

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It all started when Madeline heard her neighbor, Ethan Hayes, singing and playing guitar outside, the local NBC affiliate first reported. Madeline wanted to request that he play a song by her favorite singer, but felt too shy to go up to him since they’d never met.

Instead, she wrote the ask on a paper airplane and sent it over his fence.

“I took a picture of the note, and of course I’m going to watch her attempt to get this over the fence,” Madeline’s mom, Natalie, told People. “I was like, ‘Let me record this.’”

Ethan missed the arrival of the flying note, but was alerted to it by Madeline’s stepfather, Russell.

“I was probably looking at lyrics or something on my phone,” Ethan told the outlet. “I was playing and then he’s like, ‘Hey, man. My daughter just threw an airplane.’ So I went over and looked.”

Ethan, a full-time musician, wasn’t a Swiftie himself, but he happened to know some of her 2008 song “Love Story.” He decided to accept the girl’s request, and played the song for her.

Taylor Swift Fan’s Story Goes Viral

Natalie posted a video of the whole thing on TikTok and it quickly went viral.

“We woke up [the next morning] to get her ready for school. It was about 7:30 and there were already 20,000 views,” she said. “And then it was going up by the thousands and I’m like, ‘I got to talk to my neighbor and let him know I posted him.’”

Natalie needn’t have worried about Ethan’s response to viral video.

“I’ve gained thousands of followers, which is always really great,” he said. “We haven’t seen one single negative comment, which I think is really, really rare, just a really wholesome situation that I’m really grateful to be a part of.”

The singer herself was one the nearly four million people who happened upon the video, and her team sent Ethan a message on TikTok.

“They’re like, ‘Hey, Taylor saw your video. We want to send you something. Don’t tell anyone until it gets there,’” he said. “I was expecting maybe a signed poster or something. And then she sent us guitars, which is insane.”

Madeline also received a note from the singer, which read, “I just wanted to let you know that it made me so [happy] that you asked your neighbor to play my song for you. You brought the biggest smile to my face! I’m sending you your own guitar, in case you ever want to learn too! And sending you my love. Thanks again!”

After getting the guitar and the note from the singer, Madeline had one message for her: “Thank you.”

Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns