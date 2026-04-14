3 Classic Rock Songs That Will Inspire Kids To Start Their Own Bands

Many of the world’s most iconic rock bands began by covering their favorite artists. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones each had hits with cover songs, and though they aren’t the only ones, it proves that even the groups that forever changed rock and roll started by mimicking their heroes.

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The number of rock songs that will inspire kids to start their own bands is endless. And choosing only three classic tunes to study isn’t easy. But consider these suggestions, as they each offer timeless lessons in the art of all things rock.

“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” by AC/DC

Any number of bangers by AC/DC deserve a spot on this list: “Back In Black”, “For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)”, and “Thunderstruck”, to name a few. But the title track to AC/DC’s 1976 album contains one of the Australian band’s deepest grooves. Here, you get a driving riff from brothers Angus and Malcolm Young. Meanwhile, the bassist Mark Evans and the drummer Phil Rudd offer a masterclass in holding a chaotic rock band together. And if the kids can find a singer with the busted howl of Bon Scott, they might have a future in rock and roll.

“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen

You’re going to notice a musical theme here: groove. If you start a rock band and your band doesn’t have groove, then you are missing an essential component. Remember it’s rock and roll. Every guitarist will sound better when supported by a great rhythm section. As an example, John Deacon’s staccato bass line propels Queen’s conquering anthem. Together with Roger Taylor’s disco beat, and a repetitive chorus shouted by Freddie Mercury, as well as Brian May’s minimalist but funky guitar work, it’s a lesson in simplicity. There’s much power in space.

“In Bloom” by Nirvana

Final lesson (for now). Let’s say you’ve mastered the groove. Now try placing earworm hooks atop punk guitars. On “In Bloom”, Nirvana’s quiet verses set up a blisteringly loud chorus. But Kurt Cobain’s melody is sweet and tender, creating a kind of yin to the track’s noisy yang. Also, finding good players isn’t always easy. But remember, Nirvana was a trio. So if you’re starting a band, you only need to find two more kids. Hopefully, one of them has an available garage and parents willing to tolerate the racket. Good luck!

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