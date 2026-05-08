Bruce Dickinson Says Affordable Tickets Keep Iron Maiden Shows True To The Fans

For some fans, they only get one chance to see their favorite band in concert. Wanting to make the most out of the occasion, most don’t mind paying a little extra for the best seats in the house. And when purchasing a ticket to see Iron Maiden, there might not be a better spot than the front row. But that comes at a price. With front-row tickets costing anywhere from $2,000 to $20,000, depending on the artist, Bruce Dickinson maintained affordable ticket prices to keep the rich away.

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While the newest members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Iron Maiden didn’t let the stardom cloud their judgment. Instead, they never forgot the fans who supported them before the tours and sold-out concerts. That’s why Dickinson fought back on the idea of rising ticket prices. “The problem you have is that costs keep going up, and everything else. But that’s not an excuse for doing crazy, crazy ticket prices. We’ve always tried to keep our ticket prices lower than the general norm because, frankly, we don’t want a bunch of very rich people standing in front of the stage.”

Loving the atmosphere Iron Maiden created with fans, Dickinson wanted those true followers front and center. “We want real fans to be standing there, and they don’t always have loads of money. So it’s really important for us as a band to have that facility.”

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Bruce Dickinson Knows “Money’s Tight” For Fans

It wasn’t just about the fans who had been following Iron Maiden for decades, as Dickinson quickly noticed a new generation showing interest in heavy metal. “We want young kids at the shows, and they don’t have loads of money. They’re gonna get their money from dad. But dad, these days, money’s tight. So it’s important to try and keep ticket prices within the bounds of reason.”

Having criticized the music industry in the past, Dickinson didn’t want to start a war. Instead, he hoped that other artists and groups would learn from Iron Maiden and push back on the idea of tickets costing thousands of dollars.

With fans constantly criticizing the ticket-buying process and a surge in price, Dickinson believed bands needed to remember who truly supported them. While concert tickets continue to get more expensive, Iron Maiden remains focused on giving everyday fans a chance to experience the music live. And judging by the band’s lasting success, that approach continues to resonate with audiences.

(Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)