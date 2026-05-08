90s Alt-Rock Legends Net $300 Million Deal With Warner Music for Entire Catalog

In 1982, four Fairfax High School students formed a rock band called Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem in Los Angeles. Eventually, they changed their name to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1984. Off and on since 1988, the lineup has consistently included singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, guitarist John Frusciante, and drummer Chad Smith.

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Winning three Grammy Awards, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have also sent a record-breaking 15 songs to the top of the American Alternative Songs charts, including “Give It Away”, “Scar Tissue”, and “Californication.” Already among the top-selling bands of all time, the alt-rock legends recently sold the rights to its four-decade musical catalog to Warner Music for a whopping $300 million.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Have Sold Their Masters

According to a May 8 report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Music Group acquired the catalog through the company’s $1.2 billion joint venture with Bain Capital, announced in July 2025.

The 2012 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have released 13 studio albums, with their most recent one, Return of the Dream Canteen, coming in October 2022.

Additionally, the three-time Grammy Award winners hold the records for most cumulative weeks at number one (91), and most top-10 songs on the Alternative Airplay charts, with 28. The band received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Californication brought the greatest commercial success yet. Released in 1999, the album sold more than 16 million copies and spawned several hits for the band, including “Otherside,” the title track and “Scar Tissue”, which won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song in 2000.

In 2021, the band sold its publishing rights to Hipgnosis (now known as Recognition Music Group) for $140 million.

Flea’s Latest Musical Venture is Nothing Like the Chili Peppers

Longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, born Michael Peter Balzary, is best known for his frenetic playing style and wild on-stage antics (often involving nudity.)

However, at 63 years old, the rock icon has mellowed out some—quite literally in the case of his solo debut album, Honora, released in March. The jazz-influenced record features covers from George Clinton, Jimmy Webb, Frank Ocean, and more.

[RELATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Releasing Jazz-Influenced Debut Solo Album in March; Listen to Advance Single Featuring Thom Yorke]

Even at the peak of his stardom, Flea says he was always listening to jazz music. “But of course I’ve changed, and thank God I’ve changed,” he told NPR. “I was a lunatic.”

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