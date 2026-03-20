3 Classic Rock Songs With Shockingly Simple Chord Progressions That Anyone Could Play

Classic rock songs are usually quite simple in nature. Sure, you have the occasional complex prog composition or a hard rock tune with a very complex guitar solo. But for the most part, the biggest hits of the genre have been simple and smart pieces of work. And if you’re a beginner guitarist, there are actually quite a few classic rock chord progressions out there that are very easy to play. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

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“My Generation” by The Who (1965)

How about some simple power chords? “My Generation” by The Who is one of the classic rock outfit’s most famous tunes, and it also happens to be incredibly easy to play. This song uses a simple V-IV chord progression from F# to E. It’s doesn’t get easier than that!

And despite being such a simple song, “My Generation” was quite a hit upon its release in 1965. This song peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles chart and has since been regarded as The Who’s signature song.

“Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin (1969)

That rhythm is wild, but the riff behind Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” is surprisingly simple. It’s a repetitive and predictable pattern of D5 to E5. And you’ll hear this very rhythm in tons of rock songs that followed in the 1970s and beyond. Led Zeppelin really formed the blueprint for rock music post-1960s.

“Whole Lotta Love” was Led Zeppelin’s first US hit, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Today, it’s one of Led Zeppelin’s most instantly recognizable songs.

“Hotel California” by Eagles (1977)

While this example of classic rock chord progressions is on the more complex side, it’s actually still a very easy and simple song to play. This classic from hard rock band Eagles followings a pattern of Bm + F#7 + Asus2 + E7 (G#) + G + D + Em7 + F#7. Those are a lot of chords to memorize, but once you’ve got them down, “Hotel California” is one of the easiest songs of its kind to play.

“Hotel California” was a smash hit upon its release in 1977, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 8 on the UK Singles chart.

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