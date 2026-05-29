3 Forgotten One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Perfectly Set the Mood for Date Night

Did you forget about these solitary hits from the 1990s? You’re not alone there. These forgotten one-hit wonders from the 1990s deserve to be remembered today, considering how fantastic they are as songs. And these three tunes, specifically, are perfect for spinning on a cozy date. You’re welcome in advance. Check out these tracks that are perfect for a date playlist!

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“I’ll See You In My Dreams” by Giant (1990)

Remember the hard rock band Giant? This outfit had a pretty big hit with the power ballad “I’ll See You In My Dreams” in 1990. As they say, nothing sounded more like the 80s than the early 90s, and this one-hit wonder is certainly in line with that notion. This is a very 80s-sounding pop metal jam, and I can see why it made it all the way to No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s just that good. Sadly, this single would be Giant’s only song to reach the Top 40 on the Hot 100.

“Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb (1994)

Ah, the icon herself, Lisa Loeb. It’s wild to think that, technically, this legendary 90s singer-songwriter is a one-hit wonder. Her sweet, romantic pop-rock song “Stay (I Missed You)” was all over the radio in 1994, helped in part by its inclusion on the soundtrack for the film Reality Bites. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 40 across the globe. Shockingly, Loeb never reached the Top 10 again after her debut single took over the charts, though she did have some success with songs like “Do You Sleep?” in 1995 and “I Do” from 1997. Her success on the charts waned in the new millennium, but Loeb’s fanbase is still as strong and dedicated as it was in the 90s.

“I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis (1996)

Donna Lewis hit the charts in a big way with the contemporary radio hit “I Love You Always And Forever” in 1996. This entry on our list of forgotten one-hit wonders from the 1990s is a romantic song inspired by the novel Love For Lydia by H. E. Bates. “I Love You Always Forever” hit No. 2 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 across Europe. Unfortunately for the Welsh artist, she never hit the Top 40 on the Hot 100 again.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns