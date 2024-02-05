3 Classic Rock Songs You Might Not Have Known Were Covers

No one can predict when a song will make it big. A release needs the perfect conditions to soar to the top of the charts. It needs to be the right lyrics, the right melody, the right groove, and arguably most-importantly, the right performer.

Many stellar songs have fallen flat upon the initial release only to be made a hit years later by a completely different singer. Check out three instances of that in rock music, below.

1. “Piece of My Heart” (Big Brother and the Holding Company)

When most of us think of “Piece of My Heart,” we immediately thing of the banshee-like vocals of Janis Joplin. Big Brother and the Holding Company unarguably have the most famous rendition of this song, but they weren’t the first to record it.

In fact, it was Aretha Franklin’s sister Erma who was the first to record this rock classic. Her rendition of the song made waves in the RnB circuit but failed to reach other audiences. Check out the first recording of this staple, below.

I want you to come on, come on, come on, come on and take it

Take another little piece of my heart now, baby

Break another little bit of my heart now, darling, yeah, yeah, yeah

Have another little piece of my heart now, baby

You know you got it if it makes you feel good

Oh, yes indeed

2. “Woodstock” (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Woodstock” remains one of the supergroup’s signature songs, but none of the folk legends penned this tune. It was Joni Mitchell who delivered this detailed account of one of the biggest moments in music history–even though she was not there.

Mitchell heard about the hippie-centric festival from her then-boyfriend Graham Nash. Something the CSNY member said clearly moved her–we have this song as evidence.

Said, I’m going down to Yasgur’s Farm

Gonna join in a rock and roll band

Got to get back to the land and set my soul free

We are stardust, we are golden

We are billion year old carbon

And we got to get ourselves back to the garden

3. “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Joan Jett)

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Joan Jett performing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” The rockstar has the perfect energy for the raucous track. But, it was an English band, Arrows, who penned and first recorded this anthem.

The group originally intended the song to act as a B-side to another, more profitable track. Little did they know, just a few years later Jett would launch the song into international fame with her version.

And I could tell it wouldn’t be long

‘Til he was with me, yeah, me, singin’

“I love rock ‘n roll

So put another dime in the jukebox, baby

I love rock ‘n roll

So come and take your time and dance with me”

