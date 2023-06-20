Top 8 Unforgettable Classic Rock Performances

Classic rock has not only offered some of the best musicians but also some of the best live performances.

Since the 1960s, classic rock artists have made their mark on history, from Jimi Hendrix’s legendary set at Woodstock in 1969 to the Rolling Stones rocking Havana, Cuba, in 2016. Along the way, rock greats Janis Joplin, Queen and many others have done truly unforgettable performances. Check out eight of our favorites below.

1. Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock (1969)

Jimi Hendrix’s set at Woodstock Festival in 1969 is nothing short of incredible. As one of the fiercest rock stars and trailblazers in music at the time, his set included signature hits “Purple Haze” and “Voodoo Child.” But he showed how truly innovative he was when he played an invigorating rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” on guitar, a performance that’s still talked about to this day.

From Hendrix’s awe-inspiring musicianship to incorporating distorted static and feedback to create the sound effect of rockets and bombs, this legendary performance by one of the world’s greatest rock stars is truly unforgettable.

2. Queen at Live Aid (1985)

Queen had the whole word buzzing with their performance at Live Aid in 1985, a benefit concert to help the famine crisis in Ethiopia. Hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 13, Queen electrified the crowd of fellow musicians and the nearly two billion people watching at home with a set of some of their biggest hits including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

Frontman Freddie Mercury had the in-person crowd of thousands in the palm of his hand from start to finish with his spell-binding stage presence and the band’s undeniable musicianship. In less than 25 minutes, Queen delivered one of the greatest performances in music history.

3. The Beatles Rooftop Concert (1969)

The Beatles had already established themselves as icons even before they took to the rooftop at Apple Corps in January 1969. The impromptu concert on the rooftop of the multimedia company they founded in London featured a set of some of their biggest hits like “Get Back” and “Don’t Let Me Down.”

They also debuted new songs at the time including “I’ve Got a Feeling,” which showed off their raw musicianship as they performed outdoors in the dead of winter, quickly drawing a crowd on the street below. The Beatles made it 42 minutes before the concert was broken up by police. The show is largely regarded as one of the Beatles’ last shows ever, adding to the impact of the momentous occasion.

4. Janis Joplin at Woodstock (1969)

The world of rock music would sound very different without the voice of Janis Joplin. She lit up Woodstock with her electrifying performance in 1969, complete with classics like “Piece of My Heart,” “Ball and Chain” and “Try (Just a Little Bit Harder),” among others.

Taking to the stage in the wee hours of the morning on August 16, Joplin proved why she’s one of the most iconic voices in music. Her stage presence was like that of an ethereal being that kept the audience of hippies mystified for years to come.

5. Alice Cooper at Toronto Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival (1969)

There’s perhaps no more memorable show in Alice Cooper’s repertoire than his appearance at Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival in Toronto, Canada, where the infamous chicken incident took place. According to Cooper, there was a chicken backstage that made its way onstage during his set. “It had feathers, it had wings, it should fly,” Cooper explained about his mentality of throwing the chicken into the crowd, expecting it to fly above them.

That’s when chaos ensued and the crowd tore the chicken apart, with feathers flying everywhere, and threw the remains back on the stage in a gruesome display. It was easily the most memorable moment in the rowdy set that included “No Longer Umpire” and “Lay Down and Die, Goodbye,” making for one of the most famous pieces of folklore in rock and roll history.

6. Led Zeppelin at Madison Square Garden (1973)

Led Zeppelin rocked New York City when they took over Madison Square Garden for three sold-out shows in 1973. The sets were rock music at its finest, as the band was firing on all cylinders delivering hits like “Stairway to Heaven” and “The Song Remains the Same.”

Without missing a note, Led Zeppelin was at its peak at the shows that are immortalized through the 1976 film, The Song Remains the Same, making for one of the best live performances in classic rock history.

7. The Eagles live at The Forum (1976)

The Eagles encapsulated their lasting legacy in rock music with their three-night stay at the iconic Los Angeles venue, The Forum, in October 1976. The performances were like a time capsule when the beloved band was in its prime, performing such hits as “Take It Easy,” “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” and “Witchy Woman.” Released in 1980 just before the band broke up, Eagles Live marked their first live album, one that freezes in time one of the most famous sets in classic rock history.

8. The Rolling Stones in Havana, Cuba (2016)

The Rolling Stones broke new ground when they performed a free concert in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 for an estimated crowd of half a million people. They rolled through some of their biggest hits including “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Gimme Shelter.”

A then 73-year-old Mick Jagger was in fine form on lead vocals (and harmonica) while bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood also helped electrify the international crowd. The performance was immortalized in the film, Havana Moon, proving that the Stones is still one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Photo by Bob Baker/Redferns