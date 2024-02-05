“King Swiftie” Flavor Flav Trades Friendship Bracelets with “Queen” Taylor Swift at GRAMMYs

A photo has gone viral of Taylor Swift with her unlikely No.1 fan at the 2024 GRAMMYs.

“Y’all waited long enough,” Public Enemy founding member Flavor Flav wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “KING SWIFTIE and QUEEN TAYLOR SWIFT just for you.”

Y’all waited long enough ⏰

KING SWIFTIE and QUEEN TAYLOR SWIFT just for you pic.twitter.com/n6ux69M4pV — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) February 5, 2024

The black-and-white photo, which Flav posted, shows Swift with her arm around her fellow multi-Grammy winner, gazing at him with affection. Her black velvet gloved hand points to the ornate bejeweled clock hanging from Flav’s neck, a gesture not lost on diehard fans.

I love that both their time pieces are set at 12:00. Also not to be missed, the friendship bracelets. 🥰🥰⌚️⏱️ pic.twitter.com/7JD0DfDCPR — lilly (@linacantalupa) February 5, 2024

“I’m gonna tell my children that this is mom and dad,” one X user commented on the post.

What’s more, a black beaded friendship bracelet spelling out “Flavor Flav” is visible on Swift’s wrist. Swifties have made a habit of swapping friendship bracelets with other fans during Swift’s mega-successful “Eras” tour.

“He did not give her friendship bracelets,” another user wrote, followed by a cry-laughing emoji.

‘They Call Me King Swiftie’

Flav has made no secret of his Swift Stan-dom. The “Bring the Noise” rapper was even in the audience for a few “Eras Tour” stops.

“I love Taylor Swift’s music,” Flav explained in a November 2023 interview on The Tamron Hall Show. “Let me put it like this, I listen to her music real good, and she keeps it real with her audience. She writes about a lot of the things she goes through, and then when she gets out on that stage, a lot of people can relate to her.”

Flav continued to sing the 14-time Grammy winner’s praises during an interview with “Extra” on the GRAMMYs red carpet.

“We’ve [Public Enemy] inspired a lot of kids from generations beneath us,” Flav said. “So there’s the generations beneath us that inspires me, and Taylor happens to be one of them.”

“So yeah, that’s right, I’m a Swiftie,” the notorious hype man added, proudly gesturing to his armload of friendship bracelets. “And not only that, but they call me King Swiftie.”

