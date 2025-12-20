3 Classic Rock Songs Your Dad Likes To Sing With His Friends

Dads come in all shapes and sizes. Some are tall, some are short. Some are big, some are small. Similarly, some like to talk, others are quiet, reserved. But almost every dad will light up like a Christmas tree when certain classic rock songs come on the stereo.

Videos by American Songwriter

Not only will they light up, but they may even get a song going with those in the room around them. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs that we know your dad likes to sing out loud with his friends.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey from ‘Escape’ (1981)

If you get a group of 40-something dads in a bar on a random Saturday night and this song comes on—watch out! You’re about to be splattered with suds runoff as all the dads cheer and cavort, singing the lyrics to this swelling, sweeping song. Though they may be off-key, their voices will fill up the drinking establishment and maybe rattle a few shingles on the roof.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who from ‘Who’s Next’ (1971)

This is a song dads know well. It’s also one they love to sing along to with friends. They remember what it was like to be young, to be a teenager, to not care about anything else but propelling forward, no matter what sort of wasteland is left behind you. Youth is wasted on the young, but this song isn’t wasted on anyone—especially dads!

“Rock And Roll All Nite” by KISS from ‘Dressed To Kill’ (1975)

Dads mostly want to rest and watch TV. But there are those rare occasions, once or twice a year, when they want to go out and celebrate. Indeed, when they want to rock and roll all night and party every day. At least, that’s what it feels like. By the fourth beer, they are ready to get in that taxi cab and hit the sack. But for that brief hour or two—it’s all about the party and singing with pals!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images