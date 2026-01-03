3 Classic Rock Stars Who Didn’t Get Their Flowers Until After Their Deaths

Classic rock has birthed some of the biggest rock stars of the 20th century. Many of them are still alive, kicking, and even touring today. Sadly, though, some very amazing classic rock musicians didn’t get the recognition they deserved until after their deaths. And, even more sadly, many of them died far too young. Let’s look at a few classic rock icons who got their flowers after their deaths.

Jeff Buckley

Jeff Buckley died around the time that many believe the classic rock era ended. And if you don’t agree with that, I’m still going to include this alternative rock icon on this list anyway. He was just that good. And he only released one album while he was alive, the 1994 album Grace.

The album didn’t do particularly well upon its release and received mixed reviews. However, after Buckley passed in 1997 at the age of 30 from accidental drowning, Grace received retrospective praise from the average listener and even the greats. Members of Led Zeppelin and even Bob Dylan praised the record, with Dylan noting that Buckley was one of the greatest songwriters of the 90s.

Skip Spence

Skip Spence is probably the most underrated musician on this list. A psychedelic rock pioneer and icon, Spence is best known for being part of the band Moby Grape. In 1969, Spence released his only solo record, Oar, an enormously overlooked piece of work that has since gained cult classic status in recent years.

Spence passed away in 1999 at 52 years old from lung cancer. After his death, many of his big-name contemporaries contributed to a tribute album dedicated to Spence, including Robert Plant, Beck, Mudhoney, and Tom Waits, among others.

Gram Parsons

Gram Parsons is really teetering on the line here, but he’s definitely worth mentioning on our list of classic rock stars who didn’t achieve substantial fame until after their deaths. Parsons enjoyed some success while he was alive, namely through his work on The Byrds’ 1968 country rock album, Sweetheart Of The Rodeo, as well as his work in The Flying Burrito Brothers and with Emmylou Harris.

However, Parsons’ work has gained more love in the years that followed his tragic death at the age of 26 in 1973. He is hailed as one of the pioneers of country rock as a genre, and has influenced everyone from Eagles to The Rolling Stones.

Photo by David Gahr/Getty Images