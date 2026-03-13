Carly Pearce and Riley Green Bring the Heat With New Duet “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay”

When it comes to bringing the heat to a song about love, lust, and sex appeal, there might not be a better singer than Riley Green. Although many fans find the singer to be simply irresistible, Green has proven himself to be the perfect duet partner. He helped songs like “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do” go No.1 on the US Country Airplay Chart. And now, it appears that Green could be on his way to yet another No.1 thanks to Carly Pearce’s new song “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay.”

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The title alone is already grabbing fans as many know the feeling of needing to leave but not being able to. Diving deep into the emotions that make up what could become a toxic relationship, Pearce knew she needed Green’s vocals to bring the story to life.

Thankfully, Pearce has been a fan of Green for a long time. That made it somewhat easier for her to approach him with the idea. “Collaborating with artists I’m a fan of is one of my favorite things to do. I’ve been a fan of Riley’s for so long and knew if we could find the right moment, it would be special. ‘If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay’ is the perfect moment for us!”

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Fans Already Claiming No. 1 Hit For Carly Pearce And Riley Green

Calling their collaboration the perfect moment, Green fired back at Pearce, explaining how he was her biggest fan. “I’ve been a huge fan of Carly and her voice for a long time, so it was cool to get the text from her about this song. The harmonies were unique and there was something really different about it. I’m glad she thought of me for this song, it’s awesome to get to do something together.”

With both singers bringing more than sparks to “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay”, fans were already calling it a No. 1 hit.

“Absolutely unbelievable. Chilling, haunting, beautiful, intimate, passionate, loving.” “This one is going to number 1 fast.” “We know a song is good when you get goosebumps right away. What a fantastic performance, my friends!” “The production on this is absolutely incredible. Love the tones and the dobro. Both vocals complement each other so well!” “Definitely sends a chill down my spine…” “Absolutely divine. What a duo. What a video.The vocals melt together like honey and it is absolutely magical. Wow. Wow. Wow.”

As Pearce continues to tease a new album, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” might just be a preview of what’s to come. And with Green adding his signature charm to the track, the duet already has fans wanting more.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images)