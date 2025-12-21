3 Classic Rockers With No. 1 Albums in 1966 That We Still Stan

Take us back! Take us back to 1966 when rock music was rock music. When it wasn’t corrupted with anything like marketing firms or “innovation” or “evolution”, when bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were just starting to make names for themselves. Oh, the humanity!

Here below, we wanted to take a (virtual) time machine all the way back to 1966 and examine three classic rock outfits that garnered No. 1 albums in the hallowed year. Indeed, these are three classic rockers with No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200 in 1966 that we still stan. You might just remember a few of these!

‘Revolver’ by The Beatles (1966)

If you had any questions about the prowess of The Beatles in the 1960s and 1966, in particular, worry no more. It was in that year when the Fab Four scored not one, not two, but three No. 1 albums. Three! Can you believe it? And perhaps the most memorable of those was Revolver, a trippy rock record that has since gone on to influence millions of bands.

‘The Monkees’ by The Monkees (1966)

Of course, where there are Beatles, Monkees aren’t far behind. Putting on this hit song above from The Monkees’ self-titled 1966 LP, it’s impossible not to hear the influence that the Mop Tops had on the TV rock group. But as they say, imitation is the highest form of flattery. In that case, The Beatles should be very flattered. Nevertheless, The Monkees garnered a No. 1 with their 1966 self-titled LP—no matter the influence, it was just that good.

‘If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears’ by The Mamas & the Papas (1966)

We could put “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas on repeat for days (years?) and never get sick of it. The track is that good and that lush. So, it’s no wonder that the band that sang it garnered a No. 1 album on the Billboard Top 200 upon its release. Let’s just sit back here and bask in the beauty of that track, shall we?

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images