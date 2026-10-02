3 Country Songs From 1960 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows Today



In the year 1960, country music was at the beginning of a transformative new era in the genre. Among the many great country songs that came out that year are these three tunes. They are all so good, it’s almost a guarantee that every 60s kid still knows them by memory today.

“Wings Of A Dove” by Ferlin Husky

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“Wings Of A Dove” is the only single Ferlin Husky released in 1960. The song was written by Bob Ferguson. Surprisingly, “Wings Of A Dove” is one of four consecutive singles Husky released that were not on a record.

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The faith-based song says, “On the wings of a snow white dove / He sends his pure sweet love / A sign from above / On the wings of a dove.”

Although Husky had several other Top 20 hits, “Wings Of A Dove” is his final song to reach the top of the charts. Still, Husky had plenty of other successful songs, including more than 35 Top 40 hits.

“He’ll Have To Stay” by Jeanne Black

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“He’ll Have To Stay” is Jeanne Black’s debut single and her only hit. Written by Audrey Allison, Charles Grean, and Joe Allison, “He’ll Have To Stay” is on A Little Bit Lonely, Black’s sole record.

Written as a response to “He’ll Have To Go”, a single by Jim Reeves that came out in 1959, “He’ll Have To Stay” says, “I have found another love I know is true / And he holds me much more tenderly than you / Loving you’s not worth the price I have to pay / Someone else is in your place, he’ll have to stay.”

“He’ll Have To Stay” might have been Black’s only hit single, but it’s a big one. The song reached the Top 10 on both the country and pop charts. It also became a moderate R&B hit as well.

“Please Help Me, I’m Falling” by Hank Locklin

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By 1960, Hank Locklin had already been releasing music for more than a decade. Locklin’s first single, “Rio Grande Waltz”, came out in 1948. Unfortunately, Locklin’s hits were few and far between, at least in the beginning of his career.

In 1953, after more than 20 singles, Locklin scored his first No. 1 hit, with “Let Me Be The One”. After a few more moderate hits, in 1960, Locklin released “Please Help Me, I’m Falling”. It remains one of Locklin’s signature songs.

Written by Don Robertson, “Please Help Me, I’m Falling” is the title track of a record Locklin also released in 1960. The song is really about falling in love with one person while married to somebody else.

“Please Help Me, I’m Falling” says, “Turn away from me, darling / I’m begging you to / Please help me, I’m falling / In love with you.”

“Please Help Me, I’m Falling” is Locklin’s final No. 1 single. It has been covered multiple times, with versions released by Charley Pride, John Fogerty, Patty Loveless, and more.

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