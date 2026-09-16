3 Classic Singles From the 1990s That Still Have a Fresh Sound Decades Later

In the mood for some classic singles from the 1990s that still sound amazing after all these years? These three tracks are no-skips for anyone who was around to hear them drop back in the day.

“Lovefool” by The Cardigans from ‘First Band On The Moon’ (1996)

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“Lately I have desperately pondered / Spent my nights awake and I wonder / What I could have done in another way / To make you stay.”

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How about a healthy dose of disco revival? I’m a big fan of sophisticated pop music, particularly from the 90s era. I couldn’t leave The Cardigans’ “Lovefool” off this list, because it’s such a clean, vibey, and still very contemporary-sounding song after all these years. You might remember this art pop jam from its inclusion in the soundtrack of the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet.

“Lovefool” did well when it was first released, but it didn’t become a smash hit until a re-release in 1997. That year, “Lovefool” made it to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart in the US and No. 2 in the UK.

“Sour Times” by Portishead from ‘Dummy’ (1994)

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“’Cause nobody loves me, it’s true / Not like you do.”

Trip hop is one of those genres that manage to still sound fresh decades later. “Sour Times” is one of my personal favorites from Portishead, and it has aged so well more than 30 years later.

“Sour Times” by Portishead peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but it did substantially better on the Alternative Airplay chart at No. 5.

“Paranoid Android” by Radiohead from ‘OK Computer’ (1997)

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“Please could you stop the noise? I’m trying to get some rest / From all the unborn chicken voices in my head.”

Quite a few Radiohead songs could have made it to our list of classic singles from the 1990s that still sound fresh. I went with “Paranoid Android” for two reasons. This song still sounds quite unconventional and ahead of its time, even though it was released in 1997. And, lyrically, it’s such a poignant and fascinating critique of capitalism, consumerism, and the lack of human connection society still reckons with today.

“Paranoid Android” by Radiohead peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

(Photo by Patrick Ford/Redferns)