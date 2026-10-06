4 Aretha Franklin Songs That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

It’s hard not to tap your toes listening to a lot of the music by Aretha Franklin. One of the most influential artists of all time, Franklin spent more than 35 years releasing hit after hit on the radio. Among her many great songs are these four, which still make me want to dance today.

“Freeway Of Love”

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“Freeway Of Love” was written by Jeffrey Cohen and Narada Michael Walden. The song is part of Franklin’s Who’s Zoomin’ Who album.

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The chorus of “Freeway Of Love” says, “We goin’ ridin’ on the freeway of love / Wind’s against our back / We goin’ ridin’ on the freeway of love / In my pink Cadillac.”

“Freeway Of Love” is Franklin’s first No. 1 on the dance charts.

“Rock Steady”

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“Rock Steady” might be one of Franklin’s best dance songs. Out in 1971, Franklin is the sole writer of the uptempo tune. “Rock Steady” is part of Franklin’s Young, Gifted And Black album.

The song says in part, “Step and move your hips / With a feelin’ from side to side / Sit yourself down in your car / And take a ride / And while you’re movin’ / Rock steady.”

“Rock Steady” has been covered multiple times, including by Hall & Oates and Prince.

“I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” with George Michael

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In 1987, Franklin teamed up with George Michael for “Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)“. On her Aretha album, the uptempo duet was written by Simon Climie and Dennis Morgan.

“Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” says, “When the river was deep, I didn’t falter / When the mountain was high, I still believed / When the valley was low, it didn’t stop me, no no / I knew you were waiting, I knew you were waiting for me.“

It was Michael who first had this song. Michael later reveals that he first asked both Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder to sing the duet with him before reaching out to Franklin.

“Respect”

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Of course, any list of dance-worthy songs by Franklin has to include “Respect”. The song, written by Otis Redding, is part of Franklin’s I Never Loved A Man The Way I Loved You project.

Released as a single in 1967, “Respect” says, “All I’m askin’ / Is for a little respect / When you come home / (Just a little bit) / Baby / (Just a little bit).”

The Grammy-winning song became a two-week No. 1 hit for Franklin. It remains one of Franklin’s most successful songs. In 2024, Rolling Stone ranked “Respect” in the top spot on their list of the 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time.

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