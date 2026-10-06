3 Rock Songs From the 1970s So Catchy They’re Practically Addictive

If you wanted something addictive in the 1970s, you didn’t have to look far. Take the music, for example. There were artists during the decade releasing great tracks that stuck in your head for hours after you heard them.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that were practically illicit substances unto themselves. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1970s so catchy they’re practically addictive.

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“Cherry Bomb” by The Runaways from ‘The Runaways’ (1976)

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This song has a lot to like. But at the root of it, the chorus is exceptionally addictive. Indeed, the track gives all listeners the opportunity to sing along, and to sing along about dangerous explosives. What could be more fun? Perhaps then it’s no wonder why this track continues to be played in bars and saloons all over the world even today, some 50 years after its release. It’s fun—addictive, even—to come together in unison and sing about rebellion and dynamite!

“We Are The Champions” by Queen from ‘News Of The World’ (1977)

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Just as it’s fun to come together and sing along about rebellion and dynamite, it’s also quite addictive to congregate and sing about victory—about being a champion. And that’s just what Queen and lead vocalist Freddie Mercury give to their listeners on this number. The 1977 tune, “We Are The Champions”, will have you singing at the top of your lungs before you even realize it. It will wiggle its way into your bones, into your psyche. In that way, it’s very much like a sonic drug!

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston from ‘Boston’ (1976)

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Just try to stay away from this song. Once you see it on the jukebox, once you hear it on a rock playlist, there is no turning away. You have to let it play out; you have to attempt to sing along with it. And, well, that’s the definition of being addictive. Not only that, but as soon as the tune finishes, you’ll be itching to hear it again. You’ll wonder if anyone else feels the same way, if they will put their quarter into the jukebox to give it another spin. Just one more time!

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