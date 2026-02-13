3 CMA Winners From 1971 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Now

Every year, music fans get to enjoy new award shows. We see artists take the stage to perform or accept gleaming trophies that acknowledge their contributions to the mainstream sound. These shows highlight the best of the moment. But sometimes it can be important to examine the past, too.

That’s just what we wanted to do here below. We wanted to showcase artists from several decades ago who not only took home awards in the moment but who continue to impact the culture today. Indeed, these are three Country Music Award winners from 1971 we still can’t get enough of now.

Charley Pride

Not only did the smooth-singing Charley Pride win Male Vocalist of the Year at the 1970 Country Music Awards, but he also took home the top prize of the night, Entertainer of the Year, beating out some of the most significant artists in country history, including Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, and Jerry Reed. In 1970 and 1971, the prolific Pride released a total of seven albums. And five of them hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Not a bad string of months!

Ray Price

While Pride took home the trophy for Entertainer of the Year, it was country star Ray Price who got the award for Album of the Year, winning the prize for his 1971 LP, I Won’t Mention It Again. Price beat out a good field that included the likes of Merle Haggard, Sammi Smith, Lynn Anderson, and Jerry Reed. Price’s album featured originals like the title track and covers of songs, including tracks like “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water”.

Lynn Anderson

While Lynn Anderson didn’t take home the nod for Album of the Year in 1971, she did receive the coveted trophy for Female Vocalist of the Year. Anderson edged out other great artists, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Sammi Smith, and Tammy Wynette. Anderson released an incredible five albums in 1970 and then followed that up with another three in 1971. Back then, country stars were beyond prolific! They were fountains of music!

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns