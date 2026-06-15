3 Lindsey Buckingham Songs That Sound Like Complicated Love Letters

As could be expected of the life of a rockstar, Lindsey Buckingham‘s relationships have long been put on display in the public eye. It’s impossible to listen to some of the songs the Fleetwood Mac guitarist has written without trying to apply them to his past relationships. Here are a few songs that sound like they have ties to old flings, or even just to romantic feelings.

“Bleed To Love Her”

Although Buckingham hasn’t revealed who this track from The Dance live album is about, many fans have suspected he wrote it about Stevie Nicks. “Bleed To Love Her” sings about a partner who is emotionally distant. It also sings of the pain of trying to express your feelings to them.

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Once again, she steals away

Then she reaches out to kiss me

And how she takes my breath away

Pretending that she don’t miss me.

“Love Runs Deeper”

This song, which appears on Buckingham’s Gift Of Screws, sings about how love is even more powerful when things are hard. As Buckingham revealed in a track commentary on the song, his then-wife, Kristen Messner, actually wrote some of the verses.

“It all kind of hangs together, all of that all of that stuff you know,” he explained of the song. “The sense of joy, the sense of release, the sense of empowerment that you get from making music, but that I’ve also been able to get from you know, becoming a family member relatively late.”

“Go Insane”

“Go Insane” sounds like both a cry for help and a brutally honest confession. In past interviews, Buckingham has admitted that this song was inspired by the aftermath of his breakup with Nicks, and having to later address feelings he couldn’t deal with at the time.

“So I mean looking at it in that way, we all do tend to go insane a little bit,” Buckingham admitted to Mary Turner. “I think that’s okay. I think one of the things the album is saying is that it is okay to do that a little bit, I think it can be quite cathartic actually, to sort of watch yourself go out to the edge and sort of reel yourself back in. Now, hopefully you do reel yourself back in.”

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