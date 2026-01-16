4 Songs That Resonated With Teens More Than Adults in the Early 1960s

With a dash of novelty and a lot of pop appeal, certain songs in the early 1960s resonated way more with the fun-loving and heartbroken teens of the era than the adults of the time. Let’s look at a few hit songs from the early years of that decade that became smash hits because teens loved them so much. And if you were an adult back then, I won’t shame you for loving these songs, too. They’re just that good.

“Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini” by Brian Hyland (1960)

Few songs from the very start of the 1960s are more memorable than “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini” by Brian Hyland from 1960. This novelty pop song was a massive No. 1 hit at the time. It sold over a million copies in the US alone. Beach-loving teens loved this tune. And it ended up being a key factor in the formerly “too risqué” type of swimwear becoming very popular in American fashion.

“Devil Or Angel” by Bobby Vee (1960)

Bobby Vee was a bona fide teen idol back in the day. And one of his most popular songs was the 1960 pop track, “Devil Or Angel”. Originally recorded by the R&B group The Clovers in 1955, Vee turned the song into a mainstream pop hit. In fact, it was Vee’s first Top 10 banger on the charts, peaking at No. 6 in the US and No. 2 in Canada.

“Gee Whiz (Look At His Eyes)” by Carla Thomas (1960)

Carla Thomas was known as the queen of Memphis soul for a reason. Her voice is still unmistakable, and she enjoyed quite a few incredible hits back in the 1960s. “Gee Whiz (Look At His Eyes)” was just one of them. And while this hit Memphis soul tune was indeed popular with adults at the time, teens with broader music tastes loved it too. This song was a No. 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1960.

“You Don’t Know What You’ve Got (Until You Lose It)” by Ral Donner

I mean, just look at this guy. I’m sure teens were losing their minds over Ral Donner in the early 1960s, and this track is among several songs of his that really appealed to younger listeners at the time. The pop classic “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got (Until You Lose It)” was Donner’s biggest hit, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart. And some listeners at the time mistakenly believed that Donner was Elvis Presley singing on this tune.

