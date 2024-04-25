3 Coldplay Songs that Can Make Anyone Tear Up

A lot of the time, the British band Coldplay gets a bad rap. Some music fans find it easy to slough off the group, putting it in an unfair box of pretty-boy songs without substance. But in truth, that’s far from what the group is. At its core, Coldplay is an emotive rock band that boasts expert artists and songs that often shoot like an arrow to your core.

And some of the band’s songs might even bring a tear to your eye. Indeed, there are tracks from the group that can melt even the coldest heart or turn the stone-closed mind of a certain music fan into feathery plush ponderousness. Here below, we will dive into three such songs that can make any listener tear up.

“Green Eyes”

For a band known for often big, elaborate songs, this one is one of their most stripped-down. Released in 2002 on the album A Rush of Blood to the Head, the track is a love song that combines ideas of devotion with the value of a strong foundation. The song may not be the first that music fans think of when it comes to the group, but it’s one of their most emotional and the one that shows lead singer Chris Martin displaying his heart on his sleeve. On it, he sings,

Honey, you are a rock

Upon which I stand

And I come here to talk

I hope you understand

The green eyes

Yeah, the spotlight

Shines upon you

And how could

Anybody deny you?

I came here with a load

And it feels so much lighter now I met you

And honey, you should know

That I could never go on without you

Green eyes

“Fix You”

Released in 2005 on the band’s LP X&Y, this song was written by all five members of the group. Singing over heartfelt organ line, Martin sings about his efforts to help the object of his loving affection. The track was written for his then-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, who had lost her father in the early 2000s. It’s a song about getting through grief and how our loved ones can help us do just that. On the song, Martin bellows in falsetto,

When you try your best, but you don’t succeed

When you get what you want, but not what you need

When you feel so tired, but you can’t sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can’t replace

When you love someone, but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

“The Scientist”

Another from A Rush of Blood to the Head, this song is much more famous than the track above. But that doesn’t make its emotional center any less powerful. It’s part love letter and part apology note. Singing over a pulsing piano line, Martin sings about the difficulty of life, brittle voice breaking,

Come up to meet you, tell you I’m sorry

You don’t know how lovely you are

I had to find you, tell you I need you

Tell you I set you apart

Tell me your secrets and ask me your questions

Oh, let’s go back to the start

Running in circles, coming up tails

Heads on a science apart

Nobody said it was easy

It’s such a shame for us to part

Nobody said it was easy

No one ever said it would be this hard

Oh, take me back to the start

