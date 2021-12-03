Top 10 Britney Spears Songs

Perhaps more than anyone else these days, pop star Britney Spears, has been in the news. The “…Baby One More Time” singer has been embattled in a saga over what seems to be a wretched conservatorship situation. But despite rocketing to stardom in the mid-‘90s, Spears remains in our consciousness seemingly as much as ever.

It’s was also her 40th birthday on Thursday (Dec. 2). And she’s earned this bit of good news.

Also lately, Spears has inspired recent indie cover albums and online movements on her behalf. It may not seem like it at first blush, but Britney Spears is one of the biggest pop stars of all time. She’s up there with Michael and Madonna. Hers is not a bashful light, not a waning star. Even at her most trying times—and there have been many, sadly —she remains indelible.

Just take a half-hour and sit with the 10 songs below (a kajillion streams between them). They’re a treasure trove of tracks from the Mississippi-born, Disney-raised, 39-year-old Princess of Pop.

10. “Stronger”

9 “Work Bitch”

8. “Lucky”

7. “Circus”

6. “Toxic”

5. “I’m A Slave 4 You”

4. “Criminal”

3. “Gimmie More”

2. “…Baby One More Time”

1. “Oops!…I Did It Again”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images