3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Coldplay, Jon Brion and Hermanos Gutiérrez feat. Dan Auerbach

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Humankind” by Coldplay

Perhaps the world’s most popular band, Coldplay released a new live video of their track, “Humankind,” from their No. 1 album, Music of the Spheres. Shot in Mexico City, the video showcases why the band is so beloved: big, bright vocals mixed with thumping percussion and electric lightning strike guitars. Check it out below.

2. “Gotta Start Somewhere” by Jon Brion

Prolific songwriter, producer, and film composer Jon Brion has done a lot in the business. His work has appeared in film scores for movies like Lady Bird, Punch Drunk Love, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. And he’s collaborated with musicians like Aimee Mann, Fiona Apple, Kanye West, Mac Miller, and many more. Now, he’s announced the remastered edition of his lone 2001 debut album Meaningless, due out October 21. To celebrate he released the track “Gotta Start Somewhere,” which you can check out below.

3. “Tres Hermanos” by Hermanos Gutiérrez Featuring Dan Auerbach

Zurich-based duo Hermanos Gutiérrez, comprised of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez, have shared their latest single, “Tres Hermanos,” which is from their forthcoming new album. Recorded in Nashville, the song marks the first outside collaboration the duo has released and features a performance from The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. Check it out below.

Photo by James Marcus Haney / Atlantic Records