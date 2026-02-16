3 Connie Smith Songs That Were Revolutionary in Country Music

When Connie Smith started releasing music in the 1960s, she likely had no idea the impact she would have on country music as a genre. 60 years after she began, Smith is still making music. Her Love, Prison, Wisdom And Heartaches record came out in 2024, longevity that is a surprise even to Smith.

“I have to honestly say I never really thought of singing as a career,” Smith tells NPR. “But it’s great to have a job that you love.”

These three songs by Smith were not only big hits but also helped revolutionize country music as well.

“Once A Day”

When Connie Smith released “Once A Day” in 1964, she also made history. Written by Bill Anderson, the song is Smith’s debut single from her eponymous freshman album. “Once A Day” not only stayed at the top of the charts for eight weeks, but it also marked the first time in history that a female country artist hit No. 1 with her first single.

It’s fitting that Anderson wrote “Once A Day”, since it’s Anderson who first discovered Smith.

“She was totally unknown,” Anderson tells American Songwriter. “She was playing a talent show in Ohio, and I was asked to be one of the judges. It was an outdoor venue, and I was there as a guest artist that week. This little girl, with a guitar bigger than she was, came out on stage and just blew me away with her voice. She won the contest, and I went backstage and told her if she ever wanted to come to Nashville, I’d like to help her.”

“Just One Time”

“Just One Time” is written by Don Gibson, who first released it as a single in 1960. But it’s Smith’s version that is a fan favorite. The song, out in 1971, not only became a country hit, but remains one of the few of Smith’s songs that also became a pop hit, peaking just inside the Top 20.

“Just One Time”is the title track of Smith’s 16th album. The says, “Wish I could relive just one time / Turn back the pages and there I’d find / That same old love that once was mine / Wish I could see you just one time.”

“Cry, Cry, Cry”

Shirley Wood is the sole writer of “Cry, Cry, Cry”. Out in 1968 on Smith’s Connie In The Country record, “Cry, Cry, Cry” remains a fan favorite and a signature Smith song, even though it peaked at No. 20 on the charts.

“Cry, Cry, Cry” begins with, “At last I found the way to free myself from you / And all the heartaches that you left to make me blue / I thought my world had ended when you said goodbye / Till I found three ways to ease the pain cry, cry, cry.”

