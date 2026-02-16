Michael Bublé “Forgets” To Thank ‘The Voice’ Co-Star in Hilarious Season 27 Trophy Unboxing Video

Making a name for himself as the “King of Pop,” five-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé joined The Voice as a coach for season 26. And the “Home” crooner came in hot, winning back-to-back seasons with Sofronio Vasquez and season 27’s Adam David. Aiming for the three-peat, Bublé rejoined fellow veteran coaches Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire for season 28. Alas, the former One Direction member remained undefeated, taking home his third victory in as many seasons with champion

Aiden Ross. And judging from a recent video posted to the “Feelin’ Good” singer’s Instagram page, that loss still stings a bit.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sitting down for an “un-boxing” of his season 27 trophy, Michael Bublé admitted that the video was more like an “un-bragging.”

“I don’t even know if that’s a word, but it’s basically me not even humbly bragging about winning The Voice again,” said the jazz-pop singer, 50.

Brandishing the trophy, he pointed to Adam David’s name. “There’s the reason I won,” he said. “Had nothing really to do with me. It was you, Adam David, you sexy b——-.”

Bublé then rattled off a long list of people he wanted to thank. That included his fellow coaches—with one notable exception. “I don’t think I missed anybody,” he said.

In the caption, the two-time champ wrote, “To my Voice family, thank you! To @niallhoran , you are forever in my heart, just never on my mind. Love you brother.”

Will Michael Bublé Get a Rematch With Niall Horan?

While one may think that Michael Bublé might be eager to go toe-to-toe with Niall Horan once again, that won’t happen anytime soon. Neither artist will return for the show’s 29th season, which premieres Monday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, the show’s latest season will pit three all-star coaches against one another for the ultimate bragging rights. With an impressive eight wins between them, veterans Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will return to their big red chairs.

Season 29 of The Voice will feature a few shake-ups, starting with the Triple Turn Competition. During the Blind Auditions, the coaches will vie for the most three-chair turns, with the winner earning an automatic Super Steal for the Battle Rounds.

Additionally, each coach will bring back two former contestants during the Knockout Rounds to compete in the In-Season All-Star Competition.

Featured image by Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images